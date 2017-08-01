TOP STORIES
"Life itself is valueless but Life is".By: Rafik Alhassan(UCC)
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3721
|4.3765
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1597
|Pound Sterling
|5.7589
|5.7665
|Swiss Franc
|4.5228
|4.5252
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5007
|3.5040
|S/African Rand
|0.3305
|0.3306
|Australian Dollar
|3.4882
|3.4951
Farmers not cooperating in armyworm fight – Minister
The deputy Minister for Agriculture, William Quaitoo has said that farmers are not cooperating with the Ministry in the fight against fall army worm.
According to him, some farmers do not report cases of the invasion on their farms on the onset for the necessary action to be taken.
He said the situation has led to the continuous spread of the outbreak and the seeming difficulty in controlling it.
Many farmlands in the country have been devastated by the invasion of fall army worms.
Regions that have been affected by the development are the Upper East, Volta, Upper West, Brong Ahafo and Northern regions.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the government has made provision for chemicals and experts to control the situation on the affected farms but needed farmers to report their situation to enable government assist them.
“The problem is farmers not report because we are ready with chemicals. People have been trained and ready so if they do not report to them, we may not know that you have a problem. They shouldn't sit in their villages and complain, they should report the cases,” Mr. Quaitoo said.
Meanwhile, some farmers have lamented that they are unable to access chemicals from the government to help them curtail the armyworm outbreak.
This is despite government claims that the situation is being brought under control with the distribution of the adequate chemicals to all affected areas.
–
By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News