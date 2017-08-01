TOP STORIES
President leaves for Nigeria on a day's official visit
Accra, Aug. 1, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Accra on Tuesday for Abuja, Nigeria on a day's official visit.
His visit is on the behest of the Acting Nigerian President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as a Guest of Honour at Nigeria's National Defence College's Silver Jubilee Anniversary and the graduation ceremony of participants of Course 25 of the Institution.
President Akufo-Addo is billed to deliver the keynote address on the topic; "Africa's Economic Integration and Regional Security".
The 133 graduands of Course 25, who are senior military officers of the rank of Colonel in the Army or its equivalent in sister services of the Armed Forces, underwent an 11 month strategic level training programme conducted by the College.
The course aims to develop the skill and expertise of senior military/paramilitary officers and third civilian counterparts for higher responsibilities at operational and strategic levels.
A number of Ghanaian officers took part in the Course.
The President returns later on Tuesday.
GNA
By Ken Sackey, GNA
