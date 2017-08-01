modernghana logo

Clergyman urges Ghanaians to stop mob justice

GNA
57 minutes ago | Social News

Accra, Aug. 1, GNA - Reverend David Kwadwo Fianko Sakyi, Minister-In-Charge of the Petroleum Estate Methodist Church, has urged Ghanaians not to resort to mob justice since it is against the laws of the country.

He said mob justice was not only an affront to human dignity but was also a show of disrespect to the justice delivery system.

Rev. Sakyi was speaking at the inauguration of the Singing Band and the induction of officers of the Petroleum Estate Singing Band of the Akweteman Circuit of The Methodist Church in Accra on Sunday.

The officers are Madam Comfort Hutchison, President, Mr Prince Anokye, Vice President, and Mr Richmond Ofori, Financial Secretary.

Others are Mr Reindorf Mensah, Secretary, Madam Cynthia Odoom, Assistant Secretary, Mr Patrick Coffie, Band Master and Madam Mary Alokpe, Treasurer.

The rest are Madam Faustina Arthur, Band Mother, Madam Juliana Nyarkoa, Organizer, Rev. David Fianko Sakyi, Chaplain, Madam Linda Ampong, Assistant Chaplain and Madam Joyce Mensah, Member.

Rev. Sakyi recalled the recent murder of the Late Major Maxwell Mahama, an Army Officer on national duties at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region.

He noted that instant justice or mob justice has never helped and will never stop crime in the country or anywhere, adding that everybody deserved the right to be tried through due legal process of the country.

Rev. Sakyi urged the executives to use music as an effective tool to change society for the better.

'Through songs we can effect a positive change in the lives of the people,' he said.

Rev. Sakyi tasked them to produce songs that entertained, praised God and uplifted the spiritual well-being of the people. GNA

