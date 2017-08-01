TOP STORIES
Presbyterian Relief Service provides water to Techimantia SHS
Techimantia, (B/A), Aug. 1, GNA - The Presbyterian Relief Service and Development (PRS&D), has inaugurated a mechanised bolehole for Techimantia Senior High School(SHS) in the Brong -Ahafo Region.
The project is estimated at £ 2,000 pounds sterling.
There was jubilation from the students and staff when the water project was inaugurated by the Reverend Dr Ofosu-Addo, Regional Chairperson of Presbyterian Church of Ghana.
Mr Emmanuel Nyarko Ankamah, the National Co-ordinator of the PRS&D, said for a very long time, the school had battled with water scarcity.
He said the School was also saddled with huge debt with Ghana Water Company.
Mr Ankamah said the project was supported by the Church and the Ghanamma Congregation in the UK through Rev Ben Larsey, who was posted to that country.
Rev Ofosu-Addo, expressed gratitude to the PRS&D and the Ghanamma Congregation for extending a supporting hand to the needy in the society.
He appealed to other partners to extend similar support to other schools.
Mr Evans Asare, the Headmaster expressed gratitude for the assistance. GNA
