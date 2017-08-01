modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Presbyterian Relief Service provides water to Techimantia SHS

GNA
57 minutes ago | Education

Techimantia, (B/A), Aug. 1, GNA - The Presbyterian Relief Service and Development (PRS&D), has inaugurated a mechanised bolehole for Techimantia Senior High School(SHS) in the Brong -Ahafo Region.

The project is estimated at £ 2,000 pounds sterling.

There was jubilation from the students and staff when the water project was inaugurated by the Reverend Dr Ofosu-Addo, Regional Chairperson of Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

Mr Emmanuel Nyarko Ankamah, the National Co-ordinator of the PRS&D, said for a very long time, the school had battled with water scarcity.

He said the School was also saddled with huge debt with Ghana Water Company.

Mr Ankamah said the project was supported by the Church and the Ghanamma Congregation in the UK through Rev Ben Larsey, who was posted to that country.

Rev Ofosu-Addo, expressed gratitude to the PRS&D and the Ghanamma Congregation for extending a supporting hand to the needy in the society.

He appealed to other partners to extend similar support to other schools.

Mr Evans Asare, the Headmaster expressed gratitude for the assistance. GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Education

TOP STORIES

EC Wrangling: Charlotte Is Avoiding Me – Amadu Sulley

2 hours ago

Learn to balance politics with economic management – Fifi Kwetey to go...

2 hours ago

quot-img-1KNOWLEDGE IS SEXY.

By: BETTY-BEV.AGYEI,HH-H quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37214.3765
Euro5.15485.1597
Pound Sterling5.75895.7665
Swiss Franc4.52284.5252
Canadian Dollar3.50073.5040
S/African Rand0.33050.3306
Australian Dollar3.48823.4951
body-container-line