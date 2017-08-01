TOP STORIES
CCFC donates equipment to Ghana Health Service
By Kamara Osman Faisal, GNA,
Tamale, Aug. 01, GNA - The Christian Children's Fund of Canada (CCFC), a child centred Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has donated medicine and tricycles to the Northern Regional Health Directorate to help fight maternal and infant mortality.
The donation was sponsored by the Global Affairs Canada and being implemented by a consortium of three organisations with the CCFC being the lead organisation and currently implementing the project in Nanumba North, Saboba districts and the Savelugu/Nanton Municipality.
The project is also complemented by Alliance for Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and the Tuma Kavi Development Association (TKDA), a CCFC partner organisation working at the community level with the focus in the three implementing districts.
Mr Alexis Ayelepuni, the Technical Officer, CCFC, said nine health facilities within the three districts have been identified to benefit from the project and would receive tricycle ambulance.
He said the project, which started in 2016, has rolled out other activities to reduce maternal and infant mortality.
Dr. Braimah Abubakari, the Deputy Director of Clinical Care at the GHS who received the equipment, said incidence of maternal and infant mortality had increased tremendously and needed swift interventions.
He said 50 per cent of maternal and infant mortality cases resulted from intensive bleeding of mothers after delivery and high blood pressure during pregnancy.
Dr. Abubakari said: 'Maternal and infant mortality occur most in the districts because of the poor nature of the roads, unavailability of ambulances and in July this year alone, 72 deaths have been recorded in the region.'
He lauded CCFC for the enormous strides geared towards bringing an end to maternal and infant mortality and assured that the medicine and tricycle ambulances would be used effectively and for their intended purpose.
GNA
