TOP STORIES
the double edge sword is sharper than any weapon on on earthBy: lawrence
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3721
|4.3765
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1597
|Pound Sterling
|5.7589
|5.7665
|Swiss Franc
|4.5228
|4.5252
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5007
|3.5040
|S/African Rand
|0.3305
|0.3306
|Australian Dollar
|3.4882
|3.4951
Wildlife Division starts Close Season ban on hunting
Accra, Aug.1, GNA - The Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission, is enforcing the 'Close Season' from August 1 till December 1, to protect wildlife in line with the Wildlife Conservation Regulations- L.I 685 of 1971.
A statement issued by Nana Kofi Adu-Nsiah, the Executive Director of the Division said despite the important role played by wildlife in Ghana, the hitherto abundant 'biodiversity wealth' of the nation was fast deteriorating due to human encroachment, forest degradation, illegal mining (galamsey), pollution of water bodies.
The results of these activities are the severe climate impacts that have resulted in the drying up of many water bodies, extinction of prime timber species leading to destruction of wildlife habitats, among others.
The statement said the consequence was the decline in wild animal populations, adding: 'This decline must be halted and reversed if we are to sustain our own heritage and livelihoods.'
Among the measures adopted to regulate the utilisation and curbing the decline of wildlife resources in Ghana and ensuring sustainable use of the resource is the enforcement of the Close Season.
During this period, the capturing or destruction of any wildlife species is absolutely prohibited.
The only animal that could be hunted during the season is grass cutter but with a valid license issued by Executive Director or his representative to the hunter.
The statement says any person who contravenes any provision of these regulations shall be guilty of an offence and liable on summary conviction to a fine.
'In the national interest and within the means available to us, the challenge facing us today is no longer deciding whether conservation is a good idea but rather how it can be implemented. The Wildlife Division of the Forestry Commission owes Ghanaians living today and the future generation a duty to preserve wildlife within all the ecological zones of Ghana.
'Hence the Wildlife Division would like to appeal to the… public particularly hunters, be they professional, trophy, leisure and dealers in the wildlife enterprise to temporarily stop their activities during the close season and also be circumspect during the open season,' it said.
The Wildlife Division appealed to the public to obtain license before hunting within the open season from December 2 to July 31, 2018.
The statement called on the security agencies to assist the Wildlife Division to support the enforcement of the Close Season ban.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Social News