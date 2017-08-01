TOP STORIES
Bosch partners Appolonia City
Accra, Aug 1, GNA - Robert Bosch Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH, has joined the growing list of companies partnering with Appolonia City, the master-planned city in Greater Accra, through the placement of the Bosch Solution Box at the developmental facility.
Bosch, one of the world's leading providers of power tools, accessories and measuring tools, will roll out the Bosch Solution, the first of its kind in Ghana, on one-acre of land at Appolonia City, and will focus on supplying power tools and after sales service to contractors at the 2,325-acre mixed-use urban development.
The on-site service ensures a reduced downtime while tools are being serviced. The Bosch Power Tools team will also be on hand to provide continual training, user guidance for application specific jobs and demonstrations for all users.
This was contained in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, signed by Matthew Ansah and Lilian Steele, Marketing and Communications Manager and Head of Corporate Communications of Appolonia City and Robert Bosch Ghana Ltd, respectively.
Bright Owusu-Amofah, Appolonia Chief Executive Officer (CEO) welcomed the news, saying, 'Bosch is a leading global brand, and we are delighted that Appolonia City will benefit from the world-class products and services of Bosch,' he said.
'The construction activity that is occurring within Appolonia City and the surrounding area immediately attracted us to this partnership,' said Benjamin Ofori, Regional Sales Director for West & Central Africa of Robert Bosch Power Tools.
The company opened a branch office in Ghana in 2015, as part of decisive steps to expand its access to the West African market.
According to the statement, the Bosch Power Tools team would also work with the Appolonia City team in implementing a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative within the wider Appolonia community. A range of training programmes, with the objective of growing the knowledge base of the artisans, would enhance livelihoods and opportunities for employment.
It said, Rendeavour, the developer of Appolonia City, was investing over $250 million of infrastructure and amenities at the landmark project, which was re-defining the Kpone-Katamanso District of Accra.
'Appolonia City's live, work and play concept is ideal for residential, commercial and industrial purposes. Companies that have acquired space at Appolonia City include, Total Ghana Limited, Ghana Home Loans, Golden Mainland Construction Company and Golden Pride International School.
Appolonia City is a 2,325-acre (941-hectare) mixed-use and mixed-income urban development facility, just 20 km from the centre of Accra. The project includes a variety of social infrastructure underpinned by world-class construction and estate management services. Residential sales with a range of financing options are available by purchasing a plot to build your own house.
The Appolonia Business Park which offers 70 acres (30 hectres) of modern commercial area is designed to accommodate a range of uses including manufacturing, processing, storage, logistics and service companies.
Bosch has been present in Africa since 1906, and currently operates in 10 African countries: South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, Angola, Mozambique, Algeria, Nigeria, Ghana and Tunisia. All four Bosch business sectors - Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology - have operations on the continent.
In 2016, Bosch generated sales of some 435 million euros with more than 840 associates in Africa.
GNA
