Company freely register 1,000 poor people for NHIS

GNA
56 minutes ago | Health

Bibiani (W/R), Aug 01, GNA - Solani Global Limited, a Bibiani-based company that deals in building materials has freely registered 1,000 poor and needy people in five communities for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Mr. William Darko, the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai District Scheme Manager, confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said the beneficiaries were from Gyidi, Nantwikumye, Bibiani Old Town, Attakrom and Bibiani Estate.

He put their total insurance premium paid at GH¢4,000.00.

Mr. Solomon Aniah, Managing Director of the Company, said it was its contribution to the effort at assisting the poor and the vulnerable to access quality healthcare.

He added that as a good corporate citizen, it would it would continue to assist to put smiles on the faces of the under-privileged in the society - make things a bit comfortable for them.

GNA

By Bernard Bekoe, GNA

Health

