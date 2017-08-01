TOP STORIES
Tema East MP promises restoration of Tema to former glory
Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema East Constituency is promising a complete restoration of Ghana’s industrial city of Tema during the Akufo-Addo presidency.
At the first town hall meeting by the Information Ministry in Tema, Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus-Glover said government intends to build a new 100-bed capacity hospital for the city and boost revenue collection.
Tema was crafted and built by the Kwame Nkrumah government but there’s worry the city’s infrastructure has seen a little facelift.
But Mr Titus-Glover says the situation will change.
“The population in the metropolis is overgrown, and we are overstretched which means the Assembly has to do a lot of things to satisfy our people.
“Where people are not supposed to transact businesses they have encroached that and a lot of things are going on that are not right,” he said.
He believes the restoration agenda is a good opportunity to share with the public, ideas on how the Assembly can transform the Tema metropolis.
Mr Glover disclosed that a company is speaking to the government to resuscitate the nations once proud national shipping company, the Black Star Line.
“I was so glad because growing up, I saw what the contribution of Black Star Line and the State Fishing Company did to the local economy of the Tema metropolis.
“We believe that with the proposals and support of the Ministry, and subsequent approval of Cabinet, we will start flying the national flag on some of these vessels that will call on the ports to create jobs and revenue,” he said.
Also, Mr Titus-Glover expressed worry about how the privatization of some companies in Tema has resulted in low revenue for the assembly.
These include VALCO, Nestle Ghana, GTP, GHACEM, ALUWORKS, TOR among others which have all been privatized.
“This is making the Assembly lose a high chunk of money that we would have used for development,” he said.
According to him, he is talking to the appropriate authority to reverse that arrangement so all the monies go to the Assembly to use for its development activities.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim
