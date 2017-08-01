modernghana logo

Toilet Man Grabbed In K’si

Daily Guide
14 minutes ago | Health
Kwadwo Dada
Kwadwo Dada

A 28-year-old man is in deep waters after he was arrested dumping a bucket fully laden with faecal matters into a gutter at Adum.

Kwadwo Dada, 28, committed the ugly act at the Central Business District (CBD) of Kumasi around 1:00am on Saturday.

Reports emerging indicate that Dada usually dumps human faeces into gutters in the area, especially during midnight when the city is quiet.

On that particular day, luck eluded him when he was caught by Kumasi Mayor Osei Assibey Antwi, who was leading a night clean-up exercise in the CBD.

Some officials of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) spotted Dada dumping liquid substance, which prompted their attention.

They became suspicious so they quickly confronted Dada and to their horror, they realised that the suspect had dumped toilet into the gutter.

Frederick Addai, who was part of the mayor's clean-up exercise team, said Dada was arrested and taken to the Kumasi Central Police Station.

According to him, Dada was detained in police cells, adding that the assembly would ensure that Dada is sent to court to serve as deterrent to others.

Mr Addai disclosed that Mr Osei Assibey has been working tirelessly to make Kumasi clean so as to avert any outbreak of diseases.

“It is sad that people like Dada are also breaking the law with impunity by mustering courage to dump toilet into a gutter,” he lamented.

Mr Addai admonished residents of Kumasi to support the mayor's new initiatives and policies to help make the city clean and beautiful.

 FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi

Health

