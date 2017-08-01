TOP STORIES
Parliament ‘Approves’ Controversial Towing Levy
The Parliamentary select committee on Roads and Transport has okayed the payment of mandatory road tolls despite the public backlash.
In a report cited by StarrFMonline.com, the committee said having perused the details of the proposal presented by the national road safety commission and the transport ministry, it is of the view that the initiative will be good for the country considering the spate of accidents.
“The committee furnished with necessary information from various stakeholders and having addressed their concerns as provided in its recommendation, recommends the early implementation of section 102 of the road traffic regulations 2012 (Li 20180),” portions of the committee’s report said.
Fees per year for both commercial and non-commercial vehicles, depending on tonnage, range from GHS20 to GHS200
The program was suspended by the government in June after massive public opposition.
Some Ghanaians have raised concerns over the decision of the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC) to award the contract to the Road Safety Management Limited (RSML) a subsidiary of the Jospong Group owned by Businessman Joseph Siaw Agyapong.
Concerns relating to whether the payments will be tied to a number of vehicles towed and how the activities of the towing services are going to be monitored are yet to be answered.
The Parliamentary select committee is, however, urging the service provider to consider paying part of their fees to the National Health Insurance Authority and the National Ambulance Service.
