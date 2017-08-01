TOP STORIES
The desire to take medicine is perhaps the greatest feature which distinguishes man from animals.By: roylexi.com
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3721
|4.3765
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1597
|Pound Sterling
|5.7589
|5.7665
|Swiss Franc
|4.5228
|4.5252
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5007
|3.5040
|S/African Rand
|0.3305
|0.3306
|Australian Dollar
|3.4882
|3.4951
Expect More Rains And Disasters—NADMO Warns
The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has warned that the country will witness more rains this year in view of the information it has received from the Ghana Meteorological Agency.
Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh therefore appealed to residents to guard against the devastating effects that come along with such situations and move to safer grounds.
“The rains that will come this year will be more devastating than what has been witnessed. We are even expecting rains up to October this year so I will advise that residents who live closer to water bodies to relocate to avert a recurrence of the recent disasters”, he advised on Okay FM.
He stressed: “We need to be careful and ensure that we clear all waterways for the easy flow of water. But for those who have been affected by floods in Tamale, they will receive their relief items today. The vehicle conveying the items left Accra last night”.
According to him, the worst hit areas in the Northern region include; Sanerigu, Gushegu, Sabooba North, Nanumba, Kariga, and Cherponi indicating that these areas have been cut off from other districts in the region.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Headlines