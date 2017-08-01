TOP STORIES
“You may say that love is without rules or reason. I say that love without character and principle is only but a fallacy”By: N Atta Kusi Adusei
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3721
|4.3765
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1597
|Pound Sterling
|5.7589
|5.7665
|Swiss Franc
|4.5228
|4.5252
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5007
|3.5040
|S/African Rand
|0.3305
|0.3306
|Australian Dollar
|3.4882
|3.4951
Former Ashanti Regional Minister Reported Dead
The death has been reported of a former Ashanti Regional Minister, Kofi Opoku Manu at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Tuesday morning.
According to close relations, the former minister had been indisposed for some time now reasons he did not play an active role in political party activities in 2012 and 2016 respectively for his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
He served as a minister under Mills between 2009 and 2011 having worked as a former Chief Director at the Ministry of Finance.
He was fired following agitations from NDC members in the Ashanti region who made several reservations about his performance as Minister, accusing him of running the office like a public servant.
They often accused the former Chief Director at the Finance Ministry, in the first NDC administration, of refusing to open his doors to party functionaries, and decoupling his office from activities of the party.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Obituaries