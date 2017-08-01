TOP STORIES
Stock Market Ends July With A Low Note
Accra, Aug. 1, CDA Consult - Activities on the last day of July trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) was marginally low note as investor interest was skewed towards the manufacturing and petroleum sectors.
This however sent the benchmark GSE-Composite Index down by 0.03 per cent to close at 2,256.8 points, as both gainer and loser were on an even keel, Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market watchers analysis obtained by CDA Consult in Accra, on Monday revealed.
The nation’s foremost indigenous oil marketing company Ghana Oil Company Limited, also known simply as GOIL shares rose by 0.4 per cent to close the month at GHc2.30 per share to emerge as the only gainer.
Fan Milk Limited a leading manufacturer of ice cream and yoghurt, and a significant player in the fruit drinks market dipped by 0.4 per cent to close at GHc16.00 per share. 138,952 shares were exchanged in the session and these were valued at GHc199,527.75.
Major players for the month included Starwin Products Ghana Limited the first pharmaceutical company to be listed on the GSE, Tullow Oil a leading global independent exploration and Production Company operating in Ghana and GCB Bank Limited ascribed as the second largest bank in Ghana by net profit and total assets.
Others were Ecobank, Regional Commercial Bank operating in many African Countries including Ghana, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, a banking and financial services company, and Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited the leading total Beverage Business in Ghana with an outstanding collection and the only beverage business listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange.
The UT Bank Ghana Limited, Commercial Bank commonly known as UT Bank; the HFC Bank Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Republic Bank Limited of Trinidad & Tobago, and one of the leading Universal Banking Institution in Ghana and CAL Bank a commercial bank in Ghana involved primarily in meeting the banking needs of small, medium and large corporations also performed creditable during July.
Enterprise Insurance Ghana Limited (EGL) as ascribed as the largest private insurance company in Ghana and the first insurance company to be listed on GSE; the Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP) a Ghanaian Oil Palm Plantation;
Unilever Ghana Limited (UNIL) a Ghana-based company engaged in manufacturing of fast moving consumer goods; French Bank, Societe Generale; ACCESS Bank; Produce Buying Company and Total Petroleum Ghana Limited.
Nordea Capital is an investment bank licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) offering a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.
Nordea Capital is dedication to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.
Nordea Capital develops investment products that are relevant to the market and that we believe are designed to produce consistent, competitive investment performance.
The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.
Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) provides tailor made development communication tools necessary for operational transformation and translating dreams into achievable goals and equips clients with mechanism for public education on specific issues.
It also provides effective back-up or frontline monitoring and evaluation tools to ensure value for money delivery of projects, whilst providing clients with skills to deliver timely and accurate information on their activities, work, programmes and projects.
CDA Consult is also aimed at building a responsive working culture for corporate growth through a social process at institutional levels based on dialogue using a broad range of tools and methods.
It also assists client to use continuous and adaptive process of gathering, organising and formulating information and data into argument and to communicate to policy-makers through various interpersonal and mass media communication channels.
