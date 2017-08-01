TOP STORIES
Farmer Grabbed With 2,000 Slabs Of Wee
The Police in the Eastern Regional have arrested a 34-year-old farmer Joseph Sarpong for allegedly possessing substance suspected to be Indian hemp (wee) at Kpong in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the region.
The Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the arrest to DAILY GUIDE yesterday, indicated that a policeman, Richard Sabi, acting upon an intelligent lead, tracked three young men who were in the process of loading the substances into a Kia Rhino truck at Kpong, near Akosombo and conveying them to the Tema Port.
According to the PRO, the police moved close to the scene, laid ambush in the KNUST farmstead and managed to grab Joseph Sarpong.
His two other accomplices managed to escape, thereby abandoning the truck – with registration No. GN 4587-15 – which had been loaded with fertilizer sacks and about 100 bags of Global Ice sachet water and covered with a tarpaulin.
“The truck, together with the suspect, was brought to the regional police headquarters for further investigation. A thorough search conducted in the vehicle uncovered eight white fertilizer sacks each containing 80 compressed slabs, 21 large fertilizer sacks concealed in big black polythene bags which also contained 68 slabs each, and four mini fertilizer sacks containing 40 slabs each of compressed dry leaves, all suspected to be Indian hemp. The contents of the 33 fertilizer sacks summed up to 2,228 slabs of dry substance suspected to be Indian hemp,” ASP Tetteh narrated.
He added that “a total of 1,428 of the slabs have been marked 'USA' with red marker, giving the impression that that consignment was meant to be exported to the USA.”
FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua
