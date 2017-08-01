TOP STORIES
I DON T NEED ANY LIGHT WHILE STANDING IN THE SUNSHINEBy: OLD BOGISS-GERMANY
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3721
|4.3765
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1597
|Pound Sterling
|5.7589
|5.7665
|Swiss Franc
|4.5228
|4.5252
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5007
|3.5040
|S/African Rand
|0.3305
|0.3306
|Australian Dollar
|3.4882
|3.4951
Soldiers Storm Galamsey Sites
A joint military and police team of about 400 personnel have been dispatched to galamsey sites in the Ashanti, Eastern and Western Regions for the first phase of the military involvement in the fight against illegal mining.
The deployment, codenamed, “Operation Vanguard,” is to enforce the country's laws against the illegal practice, which has devastated the country's land and water bodies.
Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, said any group of persons that would attempt to stampede the joint military/police anti-galamsey taskforce from performing their mandate would be met with the requisite force.
He said the operation was to protect the environment from further destruction and to preserve the heritage of Ghana for future generations.
He, therefore, urged the taskforce to exhibit high level of professionalism, sound judgement and teamwork in the course of their duty, adding that the pre-deployment training given them at the Bundase Training Camp was to enhance their efficiency.
He advised any aggrieved mining association or group not to attempt to stampede, obstruct or use any unlawful means to prevent the taskforce from exercising their mandate, adding that government's door was still opened for dialogue.
Prof. Frimpong-Boateng, who is the Chairman of the Inter-ministerial Taskforce Against Illegal Mining, said this at the launch of the anti-galamsey operation at the Burma Camp on Monday.
He urged them to remain focused and warned that any officer, who would allow himself to be compromised, would be severely sanctioned.
“You are selected to protect lives, properties and the environment and that should be your focus.
“Some of you will be tempted with money and other valuable things but remember that what is at stake is more than your individual interest,” he admonished.
The minister said government had provided new logistics to enhance their operations while arrangements had been made for their medical and other common needs, as well as funds for some allowances.
Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said the operation was under the Presidential Initiative, which started with an ultimatum by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, to all illegal miners to stop operations and withdraw their equipment from the sites.
He said it had been actively supported by the Media Coalition Against Illegal Mining and other civil society organisations.
The Minister said the ultimate objective of the initiative was to flush out illegal miners from mining sites and catchment areas of water bodies, as well as the restoration of the forest cover and reclamation of the degraded mined areas to ensure sanity.
He said some licensed mining companies had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Armed Forces, and therefore, some armed soldiers had already been deployed to protect their concessions due to various threats and challenges on their concessions.
The troops had been divided into three detachments with their respective commanders.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, expressed his unflinching support to the taskforce and commitment to halt the operations of illegal miners.
About one million people are involved in the chain of mining activities and other auxiliary services, including foreigners.
The massive exploitation of the environment, including the destruction of farmlands and pollution of water bodies, prompted the establishment of the taskforce to end the menace of galamsay once and for all.
Some dignitaries, who graced the launch, were the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Obed Akwa; the Inspector-General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu; the Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery; the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul; the Minister of Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid and the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News