TOP STORIES
When dealing with whom you know, always apply the laws first. Pardon the fellow when the law entangle him. By so doing you would live in peace with those you know!By: Kwasi Frempah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3721
|4.3765
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1597
|Pound Sterling
|5.7589
|5.7665
|Swiss Franc
|4.5228
|4.5252
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5007
|3.5040
|S/African Rand
|0.3305
|0.3306
|Australian Dollar
|3.4882
|3.4951
UMB celebrates 45th anniversary
Universal Merchant Bank (UMB), one of Ghana’s leading financial institutions held its 45th anniversary celebration gala in Accra to commemorate over four decades of its existence and a proud history of banking excellence.
The event held in honour of the bank’s customers and stakeholders was to show the bank’s appreciation to them for supporting the bank since it first opened its doors for business in 1972.
UMB Board Chairperson, Elizabeth Zormelo, said, “As we celebrate our 45th anniversary, we acknowledge what we have achieved thus far, but we are also looking forward to the future. Like our founders, our vision for the future of UMB is ambitious and it is bold.”
She also expressed gratitude to the customers of the bank for contributing to the success of the bank.
Chief Executive Officer of UMB, John Awuah, acknowledged the contributions of former UMB executive leaders such as the first Managing Director of UMB, Mr. George Hammond.
He also touched on the importance of UMB to the corporate and private sector of Ghana, noting that “When you review our 45 year history and indeed link it to the growth of the corporate and private sector, you will realize the significant contribution that this bank has made to many businesses in Ghana.
Mr. Awuah said, “By virtue of being the only bank dedicated to serving the corporate and private sector, our objective was to help drive economic growth through helping all categories of businesses.”
He also thanked the customers of UMB and reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to exceeding their expectations through innovation and exceptional customer service.
It was truly a night of celebration and many guests were happy to join in the festivities to mark the importance and significance of the occasion.
Present at the event were Jerry John Rawlings Minister of Trade and Information, Alan Kyerematen; the Minister of Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid among others.
Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) is a full-service financial institution specializing in customized banking products and services. UMB opened on March 15, 1972 and is a leading Ghanaian indigenous bank with considerable financial expertise.
UMB is recognized for its entrepreneurial approach, innovative use of technology, and distinctive banking solutions.
The bank currently has thirty one branches.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance