Rashid Pelpuo honoured for promoting peace
The Member of Parliament for Wa central and former Minister of State in charge of Public Private Partnership, Dr. Rashid Pelpuo has received an international Icon of Peace Award by the World Institute of Peace.
The ceremony took place in Osogbo in the Osun State of Nigeria on the 29th of July, 2017.
Dr. Rashid Pelpuo was honored for his tremendous efforts in promoting peace and enhancing humanitarian services across the world especially through his poetry.
He was also the key note speaker at the organization's investment and tourism program. His speech centred on the involvement of young people in Tourism and in private sector activities.
He contended that the critical elements in any economic activity are peace, security and the elimination of corruption and abuse of power.
He emphasised that for young people to engage in any meaningful economic ventures they must endeavor to develop the appropriate frame of mind and skill that will let them overcome the sense of dependency in many parts of the African society.
He labeled violent behavior in some young people as backward and distasteful.
According to him young people with the right attitude can take advantage of the many opportunities abound and the huge human resource potential all over Africa.
They can invest in key areas of the economy rather than wait for the Asians, the Americans and the Europeans to come to their countries to invest and buy off their conscience.
The Founder and Executive Chairman of World Institute for Peace (WIP) Ambassador Comrade Lamina Kamiludeen Omotoyosi was full of praise for the Wa central legislature.
”WIP recognised and honoured Dr. Rashid Pelpuo for the fact that he has excelled and still excelling in promoting world peace".
Dr. Rashid Pelpuo has written series of poetry for projection of the peace of the world.
