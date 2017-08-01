TOP STORIES
"A nation's who leaders are divided is nation without future"By: Edkwag
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3721
|4.3765
|Euro
|5.1548
|5.1597
|Pound Sterling
|5.7589
|5.7665
|Swiss Franc
|4.5228
|4.5252
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5007
|3.5040
|S/African Rand
|0.3305
|0.3306
|Australian Dollar
|3.4882
|3.4951
Government Interested Only In Revenue From Mining Communities Not Plight Of The People
An Assistant Professor of Sociology and Criminology at the School of Sociology and Social Policy at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom (UK), Dr. Samuel Okyere, has blamed successive governments for not doing much to alleviate the problems mining communities in the country are facing.
Dr. Okyere expressed worry that properties and livelihood of Ghanaians living in mining communities have been destroyed by the Mining Companies operating in the country, adding that human rights are not being protected and promoted in mining communities.
He cited Kenyase Number one, Kenyase Number Two, Ntotroso, Wamahinso and Gyedu as a typical examples of communities suffering from Mining operations in the country.
According to him, compensations paid to farmers in those areas in exchange for their farms lands are nothing to write home about.
Dr. Okyere who was speaking on the Space FM Morning Flight 877 show on Friday hosted by Kwadwo Owusu-Ansah stated that local and international laws protecting the rights of people living in the mining communities have been abused by the mining companies.
He noted that his researches into the agreement between farmers of the five communities and Newmont Ghana, a mining company operating in the Ahafo Mine Area, have revealed that, there were issues of threat and intimidation , when the company was taking over their lands for mining almost a decade ago.
The research, he stated, was to find a lasting solution to the suffering of the people living in the mining communities.
He said the rights of the people in that area were trampled upon by the company, because access to some socio amenities was blocked by the company.
Dr. Okyere blamed some traditional authorities and the government for failing to fight for the rights of the people in the catchment area of the company.
He said the deficit of the people living in the mining communities is very huge and there is a disjuncture between what the traditional authorities and government derive from the royalties the mining companies pay to them and the communities in the mining areas in the country.
He therefore asked the government to have the political will and fight for the interest of the people in mining communities in the country, and do annual socio audit for them and limit the government interest in only the revenue generated from the mining companies.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News