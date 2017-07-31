TOP STORIES
Clergyman urges Ghanaians to stop mob justice
Accra, July 31, GNA - The Reverend David Kwadwo Fianko Sakyi, Minister-In-Charge of the Petroleum Estate Methodist Church, has urged Ghanaians not to resort to mob justice since it is against the laws of the country.
He said mob justice was not only an affront to human dignity but also disrespect for the justice delivery system.
Rev. Sakyi was speaking at the inauguration and the induction of officers of the Petroleum Estate Singing Band of the Akweteman Circuit of the Methodist Church in Accra on Sunday.
The officers are Madam Comfort Hutchison, President, Mr Prince Anokye, Vice President, and Mr Richmond Ofori, Financial Secretary.
Others are Mr Reindorf Mensah, Secretary, Madam Cynthia Odoom, Assistant Secretary, Mr Patrick Coffie, Band Master and Madam Mary Alokpe, Treasurer.
The rest are Madam Faustina Arthur, Band Mother, Madam Juliana Nyarkoa, Organiser, Rev. David Fianko Sakyi, Chaplain, Madam Linda Ampong, Assistant Chaplain and Madam Joyce Mensah, Member.
Rev. Sakyi recalled the recent murder of the Late Major Maxwell Mahama, an Army Officer on national duties at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central Region.
He said instant justice or mob justice had never helped and will never stop crime in the country or anywhere, adding that everybody deserved the right to be tried through due legal processes of the country.
Rev. Sakyi urged the Executive to use music as an effective tool to change society for the better.
'Through songs we can effect a positive change in the lives of the people,' he said.
Rev. Sakyi tasked them to produce songs that entertains, praises God and uplift the spiritual well-being of the people. GNA
