EU implements economic support projects in Brong-Ahafo
Nkoranza (B/A), July 31, GNA - Four Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) in the Brong-Ahafo Region are benefiting from an European Union (EU) funded development support programme aimed at enhancing local economic growth and creating jobs among the youth.
Under the 42-month project titled: 'Partnership for Acceleration Development Project', more than 10,000 small holder farmers, 500 agro processors and 10 small and medium agri-businesses in the beneficiary areas would be provided with technical and financial support to improve on their economic activities.
The beneficiary districts are Nkoranza South and Wenchi Municipalities as well as Nkoranza North and Kintampo South Districts farmers who are mostly engaged in cassava and maize farms and cashew plantations.
In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Nkoranza, Mr. Raymond Yaotse, the Project Manager, said it was being implemented by United Purpose, and the Social Development and Improvement Agency (SODIA)both Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO)
He said the project would contribute to promoting local economic growth, development and offer job opportunities through agricultural and agri-business activities as well as enhance transparency and accountability in the local governance system in the beneficiary areas.
It would also support the Assemblies to execute several development programmes that would enhance the livelihoods of the local people.
The project, he said, had already offered financial and technical support to the Assemblies to select 15 communities each, where it would be implemented.
Mr. Yaotse said it would help to identify the immediate needs of those communities and factor them into the local governance and decision-making processes of the Assemblies.
He therefore called on stakeholders in the agriculture sector to support the project and get actively involved for its successful implementation.
