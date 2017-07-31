TOP STORIES
Adu-Gyan appointed as Director General of Kofi Annan ICT Centre
Sunyani, July 31, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, an ICT expert as the Director General of the Kofi Annan ICT Center of Excellence.
'You are expected to discharge your duties with a great sense of professionalism', the President said.
Mr Adu-Gyan has more than 20 years working experience in Information Communication Technology (ICT) especially in the areas of Systems Engineering, Architecture, Programming, Consultancy, Research, Training and Policy.
From 2003 -2007, he was the ICT Technical Advisor to the Ministry of Communications.
In 2007 he was appointed the first Chief Executive Officer for the newly established Directorate of the Ministry of Communications - Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) Secretariat, a component of the e-Ghana Project with funding from the World Bank.
Mr Adu-Gyan is credited with the successful implementation of the Ghana\India Kofi Annan ICT Centre of Excellence and the Ghana Multimedia Incubator Centre.
He also initiated the ICT Entrepreneurship Project for the establishment of an ICT Park, a Technology Park to commercialise projects incubated at the Ghana Multimedia Incubator Centre, for Ghana at the Tema Free Zones enclave.
Additionally, Mr Adu-Gyan has been championing the cause of Business Process Outsourcing in Ghana, as a Technical Advisor to the Ministry of Communications and CEO of the ITES Secretariat; he contributed immensely to Ghana's global ranking on Services Location Index published by AT Kearney.
In 2009, Ghana was ranked first followed closely by India on financial attractiveness for outsourcing and other IT services.
Mr Adu-Gyan also pioneered the establishment of Community Information Centres to bridge the digital divide between the rural and undeserved communities.
He served on a number of Boards under former President John Agyekum Kufuor's government notably Ghana Meteorological Authority, President's Special Initiative on Distance Learning and the African Union, NePAD e-Schools Co-ordinating Body.
He was also Ghana's IT liaison to the Commonwealth.
Prior to joining the Ministry of Communications in 2003, Mr Adu-Gyan held a number of technical and management positions in the United States.
He was a Network Engineer and IT Specialist at IBM and worked on a wide-range of technologies including planning, designing and deploying across enterprise networks, routing, fault-tolerance, fail over, geographic redundancy, data/network security and VPN security and activities that enhanced the usability of IBM's clients network.
Mr Adu-Gyan worked as Network Analyst with Arthur Andersen LLP. In his role as Network Analyst, he researched and worked on Information Technology Infrastructural Development.
Specially, he designed, developed and deployed technology projects in Asia and South America (China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan and Mexico) and at the Centre for Professional Education (The largest Professional Training Centre in the World at the time 1998 to 2000) in St Charles, Illinois.
Mr Adu-Gyan was the Network Manager for Lagrange School District - Lyons Township High School in Illinois the US.
In addition to that, he was a Programmer Analyst at Trans Union Corporation where he designed, developed and implemented Software solutions for the company.
He was educated at DeVry University and DePaul University, both of which are in Chicago - US. Professionally, he is certified in both Cisco and Novell.
GNA
By Dennis Peprah, GNA
