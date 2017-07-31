modernghana logo

Assemblyman renovates Osu Children's Library

GNA
34 minutes ago | Education

Accra, July 31, GNA - Mr Benjamin Kotey Neequaye, Assemblyman for Osudoku Electoral Area, has renovated the Osu Children's Library to promote education in the area.

He said the initiative was his modest contribution towards promoting education in the community.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Monday, Mr Neequaye said the facility was in a deplorable state, hence the need for the renovation.

He said through the support of Telephonika Ghana Limited and Mr Herbert Mensah, former Chairman of Asante Kotoko, he had been able to provide floor tiles, tables and chairs, three desk top computers and fixed the broken windows.

The Assemblyman said he had also provided streetlights and had been organising free vacation classes for school children in the community.

Mr Neequaye advised the students to stop playing video games and stick to their books at all times.

GNA

Education

