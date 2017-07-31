TOP STORIES
Fool spit and take back with his/her tongueBy: kwaku adu tutu, manl
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Graduate of Beijing International Chinese College appointed ambassador to Uganda
Graduate of Beijing International Chinese College appointed ambassador to Uganda
Accra, July 31, GNA - Mr Simon Michael Duku, a 2017 graduate from the Beijing International Chinese College (BICC), has been appointed by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir as Ambassador to Uganda.
This is the first time a graduate from the prestigious professional educational institution, BICC, has been elevated to a diplomatic position barely three weeks after graduation.
Mr Duku had his last but impressive graduation ceremony on July 10, 2017 in Beijing (BICC campus in Chaoyang District) and was honoured with duo certificates on practical Chinese from BICC and China's Ministry of Commerce.
Forty government officials from 14 developing countries participated in the seminar which commenced on June 13, this year, on the campus of the largest private Chinese language school in Beijing with three campuses.
BICC officials say more than 20,000 people from over 100 countries have either come to the College to study Chinese or have taken part in language tests.
Mr Duku, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said he was expected to assume official duty in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, later in September after going through the diplomatic processes.
He said he was happy President Salva Kiir had reposed so much confidence in him to further grow the diplomatic ties between the two East African countries.
He said: 'I am poised for action to ensure that the diplomatic ties between South Sudan and Uganda grow from strength to strength.'
BICC Graduate, Mr Frank Aseidu from Ghana's Information Services Department, described Ambassador Duku as 'very intelligent and a good person' with powerful human relations and rapport to deliver.
South Sudan and Uganda enjoy relatively strong cultural, political, and economic ties.
Both countries are taking advantage of increased opportunities for trade, development and educational exchanges.
The governments of both South Sudan and Uganda have taken steps to strengthen economic ties including joint projects.
GNA
By D.I. Laary, GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Education