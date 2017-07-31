modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Hospital medical superintendent arrested over alleged theft

GNA
44 minutes ago | Social News

New Abirem (E/R), July 31, GNA - The Medical Superintendent of the New Abirem Government Hospital, Dr Alexander Osei Bonsu, has run into trouble with the law over alleged theft of medical equipment valued at GH¢50,000.00, the property of the hospital.

The equipment was reportedly being conveyed to a private facility, operated by the suspect, when it was intercepted.

Police Superintendent Emmanuel Amoah of the New Abirem District Command, confirmed his arrest to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) and said he had been granted bail as they conducted thorough investigations into the case.

Members of the neighbourhood watch committee got wind that the medical items had been loaded into a Nissan pick-up, belonging to the hospital at about 0400 hours, on Sunday, and quickly acted to prevent these from being moved away.

Supt Amoah added that the driver of the vehicle when questioned, claimed that he had been instructed by the Medical Superintendent to transport the equipment to a private facility he had been running in Kumasi.

A formal report was subsequently made to the police and the driver was arrested together with the suspected stolen equipment

GNA

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Social News

TOP STORIES

Weija-Gbawe MP Lauds NPP For A Successful Conference In Gt. Accra

4 hours ago

Re: HFC Bank To Sack Drivers

4 hours ago

quot-img-1Parents must continue to speak twi in the house cos charity starts from Home

By: Lawrence quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line