modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

First Deputy Governor of BoG retires

CitiFMonline
43 minutes ago | Business & Finance

The First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) Mr. Milison Narh has retired.

A statement from the central bank stated that Mr. Millison Narh paid a courtesy call on the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo this afternoon – 31st July, 2017 to announce his retirement.

Present at that meeting were the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison.

Mr. Millison Narh was appointed Second Deputy Governor of the Central bank in 2009 and was subsequently appointed First Deputy Governor in 2013.

He acted as the Governor of the Bank of Ghana when former Governor Dr. Kofi Wampah took an early retirement, four months before the end of his term on August 05, 2016.

Mr Millison Narh was a member of the central bank board, the Monetary Policy Committee, the Audit Committee and the Human Resource, Corporate Governance and Legal Committee of the  Bank of Ghana prior to his retirement.

It is unclear who will be taking up that vacant spot.


By:  Vivian Kai Lokko/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Business & Finance

TOP STORIES

Weija-Gbawe MP Lauds NPP For A Successful Conference In Gt. Accra

3 hours ago

Re: HFC Bank To Sack Drivers

3 hours ago

quot-img-1Dreams can be deceiving.

By: Adwoa Ayamba quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line