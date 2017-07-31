TOP STORIES
not all that glitters is gold.By: kwabena amfo(KAS) Be
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
ICU kicks against moves by HFC bank to outsource drivers
The Industrial and Commercial Workers Union, ICU is kicking against moves by management of HFC bank to outsource drivers employed by the bank. ICU believes, many of the drivers who are members of the union will be laid off in the process without recourse to procedure.
Addressing some disgruntled drivers of the bank this morning, General Secretary of the Union, Solomon Kotei advised the drivers to go back to work whilst they engage management on the matter.
Meanwhile, in a press statement signed by Festus Matey, Manager, Corporate Communications of HFC, the management of the bank confirmed measures put in place to outsource the company's drivers. “We confirm that as part of HFC’s rearrangement measures, we have initiated a process of outsourcing our drivers and by extension making their jobs legally severed.”
The statement further noted, “we have informed the Staff and the Union of our intentions and are engaging them in discussions to mitigate the effect of the severance and to pay the affected staff what is due them in line with Section 65 of Labour Act, 2003 Act 651. Our Consultants are guiding us to enable us have a mutually beneficial process.”
HFC Bank Ghana Limited is a leading Universal Banking Institution in Ghana and the most diversified financial institution. As a one-stop financial institution, its services include Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Mortgage Banking and Micro Finance.
HFC Bank Ghana has been instrumental in the development of the mortgage industry in Ghana and continues to be the number one home loan provider in the country with over 30% share of the mortgage industry.
The bank is now a subsidiary of the Republic Financial Holdings Limited, one of the largest and most successful independent commercial banks in the English-speaking Caribbean with over 180 years of banking experience.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance