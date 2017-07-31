TOP STORIES
NPP never trusted the EC - John Boadu
The Acting General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has indicated that the party never trusted the election management body of the country.
According to John Boadu, this informed the party's decision not to solely rely on the Electoral Commission (EC) and had to resource polling station executives who delivered efficiently during the 2016 general elections leading to the party's victory.
Speaking at the Volta Region Delegates Congress in the regional capital, Ho, he noted that the NPP would have had a different story to tell if it had relied on the EC.
"As for Electoral Commission, there is no way in the history of our party that we are going to trust any Electoral Commission. We decided to take our destiny into our own hands and we will continue to do so.
"It is because of the determination and hard work of your polling station executives that enable us to get our results within 8 hours in the general election", he said.
Mr Boadu added that with the three Commissioners at each other's throat and "accusing each other, if we had sat down without taking our destiny into our own hands, we would have been laughing at the wrong side of our mouth."
He was, however, appreciative of the efforts of the supporters of the NPP in the Volta Region for embarking on "Operation Eagle Eye" which contributed effectively to the drop in votes for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the region.
The Acting General Secretary who also commended the grassroots support of the party urged government appointees to share resources among party supporters equitably.
This, he said, would aid the NPP to continue to remain in power.
He, therefore, implored government appointees to be committed to the administration and development of the party in their respective constituencies and ensure all opportunities are communicated to party executives.
Mr Boadu added that "your continuous stay in office as government appointee will be determined on your performance in your constituency and your region, and not in Accra, because the votes are in the polling stations and not in Accra".
NPP government performance in 6 months
Mr Boadu noted that it is too early for critics to underrate performance of government and refuted claims that government had accessed a loan from China hereby increasing the country's debt stock within the first 6 months of the Akufo-Addo led government.
"We have resources, why do we go for loans from people and it becomes part of our debt? So let's use the natural resources that we have as equity so that if you also have your money, bring your money for us to operate."
"The $17 million we are taking from China is not an additional debt, it is only business and investment. If you operate and there is profit we all share, if you operate and there are loses we don't owe anybody", he explained.
Mr Boadu assured that the NPP is the only political organization that would move Ghana towards prosperity and autarky.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Fred Quame Asare | Joy News
