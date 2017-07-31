TOP STORIES
Weija-Gbawe MP Lauds NPP For A Successful Conference In Gt. Accra
Hon. Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah, MP for Weija-Gbawe Constituency and Deputy Minister of Health under the Akufo-Addo led administration has lauded the New Patriotic Party, a political group she affiliates close to 3 decades for organising a successful delegates conference held on Saturday 29th July, 2017 at trade fare in Greater Accra.
According to the all time and people's favourite, the NPP has demonstrated that, the party has come of age in terms of deepening democratic principles of governance in our body politics in Ghana, as well as the entire African continent.
She stated further that, the level of unity and common purpose which existed at the constituency, regional and national level which gave the party the massive victory in the region, with 21 solid parliamentary seats were clearly demonstrated at the delegates conference.
The delegates conference which saw the rank and file of the NPP, the 21 MPs of the Greater Accra caucus, the parliamentary candidates for the 2016 elections and party members drawn from all the 34 constituencies in the Greater Accra Region was one of the best conferences held in fulfilment of the party's conventions and practices at the Region.
The law maker who has risen through the ranks of the party from the polling station, constituency, regional and national levels was optimistic that the NPP will deliver on all promises made to the good people of Ghana. She added that, she has a strong believe that the able men and women appointed by the president will work diligently to turn the fortunes of this country for the betterment the lot.
