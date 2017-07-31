modernghana logo

Re: HFC Bank To Sack Drivers

Corporate Communications || HFC Bank
1 hour ago | Headlines

OUTSOURCING OF DRIVERS
Accra, 31st July, 2017 --- We confirm that as part of HFC’s rearrangement measures, we have initiated a process of outsourcing our drivers and by extension making their jobs legally severed.

We have informed the Staff and the Union of our intentions and are engaging them in discussions to mitigate the effect of the severance and to pay the affected staff what is due them in line with Section 65 of Labour Act, 2003 Act 651.

Our Consultants are guiding us to enable us have a mutually beneficial process.

Signed
Festus Matey
Manager, Corporate Communications

