MTN Ghana Supports Police To Arrest Two Mobile Money Fraudsters
Accra, July 31, 2017 - Working with the support of MTN Ghana, the Ghana Police have arrested two culprits at Assin Daaman in the Central Region. The two are suspected to be involved in Mobile Money scams.
The suspects, Stephen Appiah and Eric Aboagye, were arrested, following a tip-off from MTN about suspicious activities of a group based in Assin Daaman who allegedly send Mobile Money scam messages to subscribers with the intention of tricking them into sending funds to a designated number.
The police found on one of the suspects, Stephen Appiah, nine SIM cards and five mobile phones. Upon further investigation of Stephen Appiah’s mobile money wallets, the Police identified seven victims who the Police suspect had been dupedof a total of GHs3,130.
The suspects have been arraigned before court and remanded in police custody.
Speaking about the arrests, General Manager of Mobile Financial Services, Eli Hini, said, “MTN is very concerned about the recent spate of customer-related Mobile Money fraud cases. We are working hand in hand with the police to ensure the fraudsters are brought to book.”
Through various avenues, MTN continues to educate customers against falling victim to fraudsters. In addition to creating awareness of mobile money fraud on radio, MTN inpartnership withE-Crime Bureau, organized a series of workshops nationwide to educatesubscribers, security personnel and other groups on how to identify and help fight mobile money fraud.
MTN would like to caution customers to be on alert and not share their PERSONAL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER (PIN) with anyone. In a case where a customer PIN has been compromised, you are advised to immediately change it.
A customer who suspects any fraudulent activity should report it to any of the following channels:MTN Call Center 100, Mobile Money Agent - 114, Customer service centers nationwide, [email protected], [email protected] or send SMS to the short code 1515.
MTN has undertaken several measuresto ensure the security of the mobile money systems. As a result of system enhancements, MTN was granted ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification after an assessment conducted by Lloyds Register Quality Assurance (LRQA). The ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification demonstrates that the MTN Mobile Money system meets international standards.
