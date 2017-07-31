modernghana logo

Kenyan star Rudisha out of world championships

AFP
25 minutes ago | Kenya
Kenya's David Rudisha, pictured in 2016, is suffering a quad muscle strain. By Fabrice COFFRINI (AFP/File)
London (AFP) - Kenya's David Rudisha's hopes of adding world 800 metres gold to the Olympic title he won in a world record time at the same track in the 2012 London Olympics have been dashed because of injury.

The 28-year-old -- who ran an astonishing time of 1min 40.91sec to take gold in 2012 -- took to Twitter to reveal he could not take his place in the London Stadium for the championships.

"It's sad and disappointing to announce my no show in the forthcoming #london2017 WC due to a quad muscle strain," tweeted Rudisha, who was the defending champion.

The absence of the two-time Olympic champion -- whose run in 2012 was acclaimed as the standout performance of the Games by London 2012 chairman and athletics great Sebastian Coe -- could pave the way for compatriot Emmanuel Korir or the man who chased him home in London in 2012, Nijel Amos of Botswana.

The championships get underway on Friday.

Kenya

