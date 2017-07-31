TOP STORIES
Lack of money is the root of all evilsBy: Jorge Bernard Shaw
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Kenyan star Rudisha out of world championships
London (AFP) - Kenya's David Rudisha's hopes of adding world 800 metres gold to the Olympic title he won in a world record time at the same track in the 2012 London Olympics have been dashed because of injury.
The 28-year-old -- who ran an astonishing time of 1min 40.91sec to take gold in 2012 -- took to Twitter to reveal he could not take his place in the London Stadium for the championships.
"It's sad and disappointing to announce my no show in the forthcoming #london2017 WC due to a quad muscle strain," tweeted Rudisha, who was the defending champion.
The absence of the two-time Olympic champion -- whose run in 2012 was acclaimed as the standout performance of the Games by London 2012 chairman and athletics great Sebastian Coe -- could pave the way for compatriot Emmanuel Korir or the man who chased him home in London in 2012, Nijel Amos of Botswana.
The championships get underway on Friday.
