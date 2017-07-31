TOP STORIES
Perfection has never been the requirement for greatness.By: ATTAH LARTEY, NEW YO
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Budget Review: 500k Jobs For Galamseyers – Ofori-Atta
The government has announced that over 500, 000 jobs will be created for the youth who are being stopped from the illegal mining business – galamsey.
Speaking during a mid-year review of the 2017 Asempa Budget in Parliament Monday, he said the job opportunities will be created in the oil palm plantation sector.
“Over 500,000 job opportunities in oil palm plantations and regulated small-scale mining will be created under a five-year Multilateral Mining Integration Project (MMIP) project,” Mr. Ofori-Atta stated.
The Finance Minister stressed the government is committed to the anti-galamsey fight hence the outdooring of the ‘Operation Vanguard’ made up of a joint military and police task force.
The task force was launched at Burma Camp Monday with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Lieutenant General Obed Akwa serving notice failure is not an option in the fight against illegal mining.
“Indeed as I said in Bondase, failure is not an option, we shall put an end to all forms of illegal mining activities,” the CDS said.
Four hundred security men will be deployed to mining areas in three regions to counter the activities of illegal miners.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance