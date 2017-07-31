modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Military/Police anti-galamsey taskforce deployed to combat illegal mining

GNA
40 minutes ago | Social News

Accra, July 31, GNA - A four hundred joint military/police anti-galamsey taskforce have been deployed to three regions in the country to enforce the ban on illegal small-scale mining.

The troops would be sub-divided into three and deployed to Ashanti, Eastern and Western regions.

The taskforce had undergone a two-week robust training at the Bundase Training Camp, which equipped them with the necessary orientation, guidelines and essential skills needed for the operation.

A ceremony held at the Burma Camp on Monday to launch the anti-galamsey operation code named, "Operation Vanguard".

The government had early this year issued a six-month moratorium on small-scale mining and ordered all excavators to be evaluated from mining communities.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces had pledged his unflinching commitment and support to end the galamsey menace.

The unbridled exploitation of the environment, including the pollution of water bodies and degradation of farmlands due to the activities of the illegal mining pre-empted the setting up of the taskforce to halt the phenomenon.

About one million people are involved in the chain of mining activities in the country, including foreigners.

The Minerals and Mining Act, Act 703 of 2006 and the Amended Act, Act 900 of 2015 reserved small-scale mining to only Ghanaians.

Some dignitaries that graced the ceremony included the Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Obed Akwa, the Inspector General of Police, Mr David Asante-Apeatu and government officials.

GNA

By Godwill Arthur- Mensah, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Social News

TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Gov't saved $1bn revising 'mispriced' Mahama's Gas contract...

10 minutes ago

Asempa Budget brought Ghanaians hope – Finance Minister

10 minutes ago

quot-img-1A woman holds magic to a peaceful marrige

By: akoAso HH GER quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line