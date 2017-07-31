TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Military/Police anti-galamsey taskforce deployed to combat illegal mining
Accra, July 31, GNA - A four hundred joint military/police anti-galamsey taskforce have been deployed to three regions in the country to enforce the ban on illegal small-scale mining.
The troops would be sub-divided into three and deployed to Ashanti, Eastern and Western regions.
The taskforce had undergone a two-week robust training at the Bundase Training Camp, which equipped them with the necessary orientation, guidelines and essential skills needed for the operation.
A ceremony held at the Burma Camp on Monday to launch the anti-galamsey operation code named, "Operation Vanguard".
The government had early this year issued a six-month moratorium on small-scale mining and ordered all excavators to be evaluated from mining communities.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces had pledged his unflinching commitment and support to end the galamsey menace.
The unbridled exploitation of the environment, including the pollution of water bodies and degradation of farmlands due to the activities of the illegal mining pre-empted the setting up of the taskforce to halt the phenomenon.
About one million people are involved in the chain of mining activities in the country, including foreigners.
The Minerals and Mining Act, Act 703 of 2006 and the Amended Act, Act 900 of 2015 reserved small-scale mining to only Ghanaians.
Some dignitaries that graced the ceremony included the Chief of Defence Staff Lieutenant General Obed Akwa, the Inspector General of Police, Mr David Asante-Apeatu and government officials.
GNA
By Godwill Arthur- Mensah, GNA
