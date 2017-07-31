TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
England win third Test, lead South Africa series 2-1
London (AFP) - Moeen Ali's hat-trick saw England complete a 239-run win against South Africa in the third Test at The Oval on Monday.
Victory saw England go 2-1 up in this four-match series with just the fourth Test at Old Trafford starting on Friday to come.
