England win third Test, lead South Africa series 2-1

AFP
29 minutes ago | South Africa
Moeen Ali (right) took a hat-trick as England beat South Africa by 239 runs in the third Test at The Oval on July 31, 2017. By Glyn KIRK (AFP)
London (AFP) - Moeen Ali's hat-trick saw England complete a 239-run win against South Africa in the third Test at The Oval on Monday.

Victory saw England go 2-1 up in this four-match series with just the fourth Test at Old Trafford starting on Friday to come.

South Africa

