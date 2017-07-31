TOP STORIES
CID Raids: Speaker Summons Kan-Dapaah
Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah is to appear before parliament today July 31.
This was revealed by Speaker of Parliament Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye who said the summons was necessitated by raids at the homes of some legislators on the Minority side in relation to the US$ 510 Ameri deal.
Prof Oquaye who was addressing some members of the Council of State who paid a courtesy call on him said Mr Kan-Dapaah is expected to brief the House on the processes of the investigations by the security agencies against the MPs.
“Monday he is going to be here at 12pm”, Prof Oquaye said, adding that it was important for the security to “use the appropriate processes” when conducting investigations.
Three Minority MPs Dr Kwabena Donkor – Pru East, John Jinapor – Yapei Kusawgu, and Dr Dominic Ayine – Bolgatanga East, were to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Monday in connection with investigations into the AMERI power deal.
The homes of former Deputy Power Minster Jinapor and former Deputy Attorney General Dr Ayine were raided by officers of the CID last week in search of documents covering the controversial deal signed by the Mahama administration.
Speaking on the raid, Mr Jinapor said: “They gave me a letter signed by Bright Oduro inviting me to come to the CID (Criminal Investigations Department) office at 1pm on Monday but Monday 1pm, I’m told the Minister is presenting the mid-year budget to parliament.”
He added: “I’m not against investigations; sometimes investigations are good and I am ready to cooperate with the police and any other agency in relation to this matter. I think that the truth will come out but it should be done in a humane way”.
The raid came three days after men from the CID confiscated laptops, phones and other electronic devices of the former Co-ordinator of the Emergency Power Programme at the Ministry of Energy, Francis Gyata following a similar raid at his home in Accra.
That raid was on Tuesday, July 25 as part of ongoing investigations into the Ameri power deal.
It also followed a similar raid at the home of former Power Minister Dr Donkor on last week Monday where four officers of the CID led by an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) stormed the Spintex residence of former Minister to search his property in connection with investigations into the same deal. Dr Donkor is being accused of willfully causing financial loss to the state.
