NPP MPs Sabotaging DCEs: Naabu

ClassfmOnline.com
1 hour ago | Headlines

Outspoken Northern Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Daniel Bugri Naabu has accused some Members of Parliament (MP) of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the region of undermining some Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

Mr Naabu claims the MPs, some of whom were supported by the party to become Ministers, are undermining the President’s MMDCE appointees.

“As I’m talking to you now, in the Gambaga/Nalerigu constituency, if there is an election today, we can’t win and same at the Gushegu constituency and other key places I won’t mention now. …We shouldn’t think that we have won elections and for that matter that is all. It cannot be all. So, I just said a few things, put it in your head, get back to Accra and investigate and find out,” he said at the party’s annual delegates’ conference in Tamale over the weekend.

Mr Naabu, however, commended the party’s regional executives for winning more votes for the NPP in last year’s elections despite the perception that the area is a stronghold of the opposition National Democratic Congress.

In Mr Naabu’s estimation, if the current crop of executives are given the mandate to continue their hard work, the NDC will not be a force to reckon with in subsequent elections.

