modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Receives VIP Visitors From Ghana

Kobina Makuom
2 hours ago | General News

style="margin-left:0in; margin-right:0in">Accra, Ghana, 31st July 2017: His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group recently welcomed a VIP delegation from Ghana to his offices.

style="margin-left:0in; margin-right:0in">His Highness Sheikh Ahmed, accompanied by Adnan Kazim, DSVP Strategic Planning, RO and Aeropolitical Affairs, Emirates and Orhan Abbas, Emirates’ SVP, Commercial (Africa), were pleased to meet with Ghanaian Minister Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Aviation, together with a number of high-ranking officials.

style="margin-left:0in; margin-right:0in">The meeting took place at the Emirates Group Headquarters in Dubai. Emirates’ commitment to Ghana and the African market were re-affirmed and opportunities for further co-operation in the future discussed.

style="margin-left:0in; margin-right:0in">Emirates started flights to Accra, Ghana on January 2, 2004 via Lagos, Nigeria with A330-200 aircraft. Accra became a non-stop destination on January 1, 2006. An extension to Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire was added a month later in February 2006 from 4 of the 7 weekly frequencies between Dubai and Accra. The route eventually moved to a daily operation with an extension to Abidjan on May 1, 2010.

style="margin-left:0in; margin-right:0in">Today the route is served by a daily scheduled Boeing 777-300ER in a three-class configuration.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

General News

TOP STORIES

Confidence in Ghana’s economy bouncing back – Ofori-Atta

16 minutes ago

Court quashes deportation of Indian by Interior Ministry

39 minutes ago

quot-img-1RESPECT IS RECIPROCAL

By: kwaku adu tutu, manl quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37004.3743
Euro5.13745.1410
Pound Sterling5.73395.7400
Swiss Franc4.51774.5204
Canadian Dollar3.51713.5189
S/African Rand0.33590.3360
Australian Dollar3.49423.4997
body-container-line