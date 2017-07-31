TOP STORIES
RESPECT IS RECIPROCALBy: kwaku adu tutu, manl
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Receives VIP Visitors From Ghana
style="margin-left:0in; margin-right:0in">Accra, Ghana, 31st July 2017: His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline and Group recently welcomed a VIP delegation from Ghana to his offices.
style="margin-left:0in; margin-right:0in">His Highness Sheikh Ahmed, accompanied by Adnan Kazim, DSVP Strategic Planning, RO and Aeropolitical Affairs, Emirates and Orhan Abbas, Emirates’ SVP, Commercial (Africa), were pleased to meet with Ghanaian Minister Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister for Aviation, together with a number of high-ranking officials.
style="margin-left:0in; margin-right:0in">The meeting took place at the Emirates Group Headquarters in Dubai. Emirates’ commitment to Ghana and the African market were re-affirmed and opportunities for further co-operation in the future discussed.
style="margin-left:0in; margin-right:0in">Emirates started flights to Accra, Ghana on January 2, 2004 via Lagos, Nigeria with A330-200 aircraft. Accra became a non-stop destination on January 1, 2006. An extension to Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire was added a month later in February 2006 from 4 of the 7 weekly frequencies between Dubai and Accra. The route eventually moved to a daily operation with an extension to Abidjan on May 1, 2010.
style="margin-left:0in; margin-right:0in">Today the route is served by a daily scheduled Boeing 777-300ER in a three-class configuration.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News