Galamsey Taskforce Warned Against Taking Bribes
The Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Frimpong Boateng has cautioned a joint military and police taskforce deployed to the Ashanti, Eastern and Western regions to help fight galamsey to resist the temptation of taking bribes.
Dubbed Operation Vanguard, the 400 military and police personnel are mandated to combat illegal small-scale mining in various parts of the country.
At the launch in Accra on Monday, 31 July 2017, Professor Boateng who is also the chairman of the Inter-Ministerial taskforce on illegal mining urged the troops to operate within the law and not abuse the rights of inhabitants.
He noted that personnel who allow themselves to be compromised will be severely punished.
“To all members of the taskforce, I urge you to exhibit high levels of professionalism and sound judgment in the performance of your duties. We are confident that the professional training given you during your pre-deployment training will enhance your effectiveness and efficiency as professionals.
...But let me give you a word of advice, some of you may be tempted with money and other valuable gifts but remember that what is at stake is more than your individual interest. I urge you to refrain and remain focus because those who will allow themselves to be so compromised will be severely sanctioned,” he stated.
Touching on how the taskforce should relate with the inhabitants in their areas of operation, Professor Boating said: “You are going there to protect lives, properties and the environment and that should be your focus. You have been trained on how to handle offenders. One of your abiding principles is the use of minimal force at all times; so, I trust that you will use proportionate force in all your operations. Also, the rule of law must be uppermost on your minds in both your individual and collective action.”
