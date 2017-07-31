TOP STORIES
They want to achieve great things but they are afraid to do so because they feel they will fail. They are not ready to develop the attitude of "how can I make it happen."By: Julius Sitsofe Yao M
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Is Ghana's Economy Robust Enough To Cope With The Free Senior High School To Be Rolled Out In September 2017?
I have all along been supportive of any genuine idea and practical implementation of educational policies that will enhance the human resource capabilities of the Ghanaian in this highly competitive global market. Therefore, the free Senior High School (SHS) policy could not have come at any better time. It has come to give hope and competitive edge to the Ghanaian students/youth over their fellow students in other sister African countries where formal Secondary/Sixth Form (Junior Secondary School & Senior High School) education is not free.
To say that I was elated when then visionary New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential-aspirant, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, came up with the idea of introducing free Senior High School (SHS) education in Ghana will be an understatement. I was indeed extremely happy or over the moon for a number of reasons.
Firstly, it is through formal education that the hidden unlimited potential of each individual can be developed to be of more usefulness to humanity and their country. Yes, wisdom or the lack of it is an endowment from God but intellect (the ability to understand and to think in an intelligent way) is acquired through formal education.
Secondly, in the new world order of globalization (a situation in which available goods and services, or social and cultural influences, gradually become similar in all parts of the world), a country must have abundantly well-educated human resource base to be competitive or else, it will suffer relegation to the bottom of the socio-economic ladder with all the attendant adverse repercussions.
Thirdly, without formal education to acquire our youth the needed ingenuity (someone's ability to think of clever new ways of doing something) to be creative, coming up with their own new ways of doing things, setting up their companies to create jobs for others etc., joblessness will overwhelm the country to culminate in armed robberies and all sorts of lawlessness as are currently obviously the situation in Ghana. This is because when people have nothing to occupy them and to earn them a living, they resort to all sorts and manners of illegalities to keep their souls and bodies together in what is, “The devil finds job for an idle hand”
The above are just a few of the many reasons why I was enthused over the idea of the introduction of free SHS education in Ghana. However, was it well thought out at the time of announcing the policy or it was just a political gimmick? No, it was not any political gimmick to win the election but a true policy conceived to better the position and posture of Ghanaians and Ghana in the global world.
Anyway, any individual, company or country fearing to take risks, thus, being completely risk-averse in this present competitive world may hardly succeed. This does not mean that one has to take completely unreasonable risks. The free SHS policy is a risk worth taking for a number of good reasons.
However, as Ghana’s economy and financial backbone has been crumbled by former President John Dramani Mahama’s NDC-led government through deliberately committed acts of corruption, embezzlement of funds and assets, negligence and incompetence, there is surely not much money in the State’s kitty to foot the free SHS education according as envisioned, I should think. On this note, if I had my own way, I would advise President Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP government not to include “boarding and lodging” (food and a place to stay) in the free SHS that is about to be rolled out throughout the country in a few weeks time.
The tuition, provision of furniture and exercise/textbooks can be free while students are required to pay for their boarding and lodging. This suggestion is based on two reasons.
If I had my own way, I would suggest that until Ghana gets more money to cater for every child of school-going age or to be more precise, those going to SHS, boarders are to be made to pay for their boarding and lodging.
How do we get more money to foot the free SHS bill, one may ask? We can realise enough money to foot the bill if every Ghanaian would participate in their own little way to ensure our politicians and leaders in whom we have entrusted our lives and welfare do not abuse their positions by way of becoming embezzlers of public funds and assets as it is currently contrary the case in Ghana. The amount of money Alfred Agbesi Woyome and others have cleverly but criminally swindled Ghana of could go a long way to help towards our free SHS education.
What can you do, you may inquire? Try to expose all those you become aware of that are stealing from the country. How can you do that? Anonymously pass the person’s details to the relevant government bodies or the security agencies. But are the security agencies and the government officials not equally corrupt? Yes, they may be. In the event of this dilemma, secretly pass on the information to Captain Smart of Adom FM radio, I shall suggest. This is “all hands on deck” responsibility if we really want every Ghanaian child to benefit from the free SHS without the policy failing and falling apart a few years into its introduction and operation.
Lest I forget, a bad decision taken is better than no decision taken at all. No one intentionally takes a bad decision when planning for the success of their dreams but if your plan or decision fails to work, outsiders may see you as having taken a bad decision hence my view that a bad decision taken is better than no decision taken at all.
In conclusion, I support the free SHS fully but we need to iron out the obstacles as we come across them by taking realistic solutions while employing the effective weapon of success in every endeavour which is COMMUNICATION. We have to communicate sensibly persuasively with the public at all times.
I dedicate this publication to one Kwame Owusu Ansah a.k.a Olu. All shall be well with him except that he has to be as wise as the serpent; concentrate on his job and curtail drastically how he is overly at the service of Ghanaians only to be taken for a fool for to the Ghanaian, your leniency is not only your weakness but your foolishness. I have today spoken to him in proverbs but not in plain language.
A word to the wise is enough.
Rockson Adofo
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Rockson Adofo
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Feature Article