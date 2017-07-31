TOP STORIES
Groups within group make the main group powerless.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
O Lord, I Promise ....!
My dear Lord, God Almighty, I am promising to continue to be led by you.
I promise to follow your lead and not be incorrigible in all things concerning all matters, including that of, for, about and on Nigeria.
I promise NEVER again to bother you about Nigeria, against which you have expressed your WILL.
I promise NEVER AGAIN to pray to you on what you have forsaken.
I promise to allow your words in the Holy Bible to guide, guard and glitter my thoughts on the DESTINY of NIGERIA which is to BREAK UP.
I promise that I will continue to have faith in the belief that if you had wanted, you could have hearkened unto supplications on Nigeria because YOU ARE NOT DEAF.
I promise that I will continue to have faith in the belief that you could have delivered NIGERIA if you felt it worthy because YOU ARE NOT HANDICAP.
I promise that I will not doubt your remonstration that we can not be in sins and expect more blessings.
I promise that I will not question your WISDOM that unless you build the house, the labourers labour in vain.
I promise NEVER to doubt your determination to NEVER dwell in confusion that Nigeria is.
I promise that I will not question your MERCIFULNESS which is given only on condition of penance.
I promise that I will not question your faithfulness in granting your GRACE to abide by us only if we approach you with faith and sincerity.
I promise that I ACCEPT YOUR judgment wholeheartedly to abandon Nigeria because Nigeria is a waste of time.
I promise that I WILL NEVER BOTHER YOU again either through prayers or fasting on behalf of Nigeria.
I promise I shall follow the guidance of the HOLY BIBLE which insists that I should not test the Lord, my God on the issue of Nigeria that you have forsaken.
I promise to continue to intercede on behalf of my YORUBA PEOPLE so that they can be out of HAUSA FULANI inspired NIGERIAN SLAVERY.
I promise to follow your lead to actualise your words to make the YORUBA NATION, THE PRIDE OF THE NEGROID RACE.
I promise to use all you have endowed me with to see that MY YORUBA PEOPLE ARE FREE AND INDEPENDENT IN THEIR OWN NATION.
I promise, O Lord, that I will in the inspiration of John F. Kennedy, let every nation know, whether it wishes YORUBA well or ill, that we shall pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and the success of our fight for FREEDOM and INDEPENDENCE.
I promise, O Lord that with my abiding faith in your omnipotence, I will never doubt your own promise to set my people free.
I promise that my confidence in your eternal principles of FAIRNESS, JUSTICE, EQUITY LIBERTY and FREEDOM will never wane.
I promise, O Lord, God Almighty, that as you live, sooner rather than later, I and the World will have cause to glorify thy HOLY NAME on behalf of my YORUBA PEOPLE and OÒDUÀ NATION.
I promise, O Lord....!
"In the long history of the world, only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger. I do not shrink from this responsibility - I welcome it.
-John F. Kennedy
Please follow me on Twitter @OyeyemiRemi
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Remi Oyeyemi
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Feature Article