TOP STORIES
Women make the best archaelogists: for they can really dig up the past!By: Professor Coffin
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Government not ready to address flood issues in Ghana –Ahi
Ranking member on the Works and Housing Committee of Parliament, Samson Ahi has said there is no money to purchase relief items for the victims of the floods that hit Tamale, the capital city of the Northern Region.
He added with “only â‚µ38,000 [allocated] to tackle flood in the whole country” it doesn't appear that the government is ready to address flood problems in the country.
He revealed that money alone cannot help tackle the flood problems in the country.
Joy News has learnt that, the victims of the Tamale flood are yet to receive relief items from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).
The NADMO in the region indicated there are no items in store to be distributed to the victims.
After the heavy flood that hit the Northern Region Capital, more than 3,000 victims were displaced.
Heavy rain, which lasted for two hours, displaced some residents of Gumani, Gumbihini, Kanvili Tuunaayili, Wurishe, Koblimahigu and Fuo.
Some thatch houses in the affected communities were submerged while containers, livestock and other valuables were carried away.
Some victims have resorted to sleeping in the open and in some places residents have resorted to open defecation after their only place of convenience was destroyed.
They had hoped and waited for NADMO to deliver relief items, days after the incident.
Samson Ahi indicated the government “should fall on the contingency fund and get the Works and Housing Ministry money to work.”
He added that it is necessary for the country to tackle the drainage system in our various cities to prevent the recurring flood situation in the country.
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North Alhassan Suhuyini said the delay is unacceptable considering the seriousness of the situation.
“I sympathise with the officials of NADMO in the region because my interaction with them reveal that they have nothing in their warehouse”, he said.
He added that the NADMO officials at the headquarters are yet to respond to the calls from the Regional office.
Story by Ghana | myjoyonline.com | Nasiba Yakubu | [Intern] | [email protected]
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News