Odumanasuaba Schools Lack Desks For Pupils—Headteacher Reveals
Mr. Justice LumorTorkpla, the head-teacher of OdumanAsuaba M/A Basic School, has appealed for requisite resources to his school for enhanced education of pupils to take place.
Speaking at the Speech and Prize-Giving Day of the school, Mr. Torkla said the school was in dire need of resources like desks, textbooks and computers and that the situation is to blame for the low academic performance,which has hit the school in recent times.
“We lack desks in the school. The last time that the school took desks from the government was some ten years ago. Some of our pupils sit on stones to learn and I cannot admit fresh pupils again for lack of desks. We need help so as to educate our pupils very well”, he said.
Mr. Anthony Kwaku Amoah, a Public Relations Officer of Ghana Education Service (GES), who chaired the function, and who donated some supplementary readers and an amount of GHC200.00 to support the school, urged stakeholders, including parents, to assist the government to give the best of education and training to children and pupils.
“The task of having to give the best of education to children and pupils is not the responsible of only the government. The children are for all of us, hence, the need for everybody, including parents, guardians and organisations, to join hands to prepare them for life.
Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs), School Management Committees (SMCs) and even old students have a stake in the school and so you should be ready to assist this school to educate our brothers and sisters who are now schooling here”, he stated.
Mr. Michael Dovor, the chairman of the school’s PTA, has assured that his outfit will pull resources to support the school to deliver good-quality education to pupils but said, “We cannot do it all alone and we need all others, including the government and non-governmental organisations, to help us get the textbooks, computers and desks that the school lacks.”
Master Enoch Gatogo, the senior prefect of the school, was grateful to the teachers for their punctuality and regularity at school, hard work and dedication to work and made a passionate appeal for the supply of all the necessary resources to support their education.
Oduman Asuaba M/A Basic School, situated near Obom in Ga South Municipality and which was started as a local authority basic school in 1952 and which was absorbed by GES in 1964, now has about 300 pupils and fifty teachers.
