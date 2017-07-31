TOP STORIES
The reason why I reason with people is that it is the reasonable thing to doBy: Fred Effah-Yeboah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Stop selling lands like ‘Keta school boys’ – Minister to chiefs
The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu has bemoaned the indiscriminate sale of state lands to private individuals at prices cheaper than the cost of anchovies, popularly known as Keta School Boys on the market.
Recently, there were concerns over the decision of the Volta Regional Lands Commission to lease strategic government lands to private individuals in what the commission claimed was an in-filling exercise.
The situation, the Minister said, denies government installations that are yet to begin operation in the region space to operate.
“Over the last 8 years, Volta Region has faced a lot of difficulties over the land titles administrations, lands were sold so cheaply to the extent that, the prices of “Keta School Boys” far exceeds the cost of lands that have been sold to others. Hence the rational of aggressive disposal of government lands for private political interest can no longer be allowed to continue”
Speaking at the inauguration of the Volta Regional Lands Commission in Ho, Peter Amewu charged the 30 member Commission to fend off such temptation and put in measures to resolve protracted land disputes in the region to stimulate development.
The Commission is chaired by Mama Dzidoasi of Gbi Abansi Traditional Area in the Hohoe Municipality.
In her acceptance speech, the chairperson expressed her gratitude for the appointment and pledged her commitment to ensuring effective land administration in the region.
The Commission is made up of representatives from various statutory bodies including the Regional House of Chiefs, Ghana Bar Association, Town and Country Planning Department, Ghana Institute of Surveyors and Ghana National Association of Farmers and Fishermen.
–
By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News