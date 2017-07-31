TOP STORIES
‘No Coordinating Director Replaced’
The Local Government Service (LGS) has denied reports that about 108 coordinating directors nationwide have been replaced by new officers of the Service.
A statement issued and signed by Head of Public Affairs at LGS, Joseph A. Ankamah, said the reports, which first appeared in the mainstream media and later on social media, were totally misleading, urging all and sundry to treat the report with the contempt it deserves.
“The story claimed government has relieved some 108 Municipal and District Coordinating Directors in the various Local Assemblies of their posts and have replaced them through the postings of some new officers approved by the authorities under the service,” the statement said.
It said although an exercise was underway to reshuffle Coordinating Directors across the 10 Regional Co-ordinating Councils and 216 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, it does not mean that they have been replaced or relieved of their posts.
“The Office of the Head of the Local Government Service (OHLGS) wishes to inform the general public that both the caption and content of the said post (report) is not correct and totally misleading, as it does not reflect the true situation,” the statement indicated.
According to the statement, OHLGS is responsible for the human resource management function of the LGS and in connection with that an exercise was being undertaken to reshuffle coordinating directors across the Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs) and 216 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the country.
It therefore cannot be said that these officers have been replaced or relieved of their posts, the statement added.
“The public is hereby informed through the press statement to disregard the said post on postings of officers of the LGS, as this function is being discharged in accordance with the conditions of service of the LGS,” it disclosed.
By Melvin Tarlue
