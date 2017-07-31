TOP STORIES
Bawumia On The Flimsiness Of Life
Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia yesterday spoke about the flimsiness of life when he made a brief but powerful remark about the transition to eternity of the late Dr Abdul Razak Tahir at Kokomlemle during the deceased Islamic prayers for the departed.
He held his listeners spellbound when he narrated how news about the deceased reached him, pointing out that nobody can tell what awaits us tomorrow, hence the need for all to be righteous and let unity be the cornerstone of our tenure in life.
The vice president charged mankind to strive for spiritual wealth, which, as he put it, was what the late Abdul Razak Tahir attained in life before succumbing to the call of his maker.
The MC of the programme, Sheikh Armeyaw Shuaib, could not help but commend the vice president for his philosophical rendition of life and death and to as he put it humorously “recommend him to deliver a Friday sermon during the congregational prayers.”
In his tribute, Dr Mohammed Abubakar Marzuq, Deputy Communications Director of the Hajj Board and a deputy spokesperson to the National Chief Imam said the late Dr Abdul Razak Tahir was an academic and Islamic icon who impacted on the lives of many persons within and without the country.
His ability to intersperse science with religious studies stood him apart from others in a manner which endeared him to many hearts.
Dr Marzuq pointed at the deceased inroads in the field of Arabic linguistics and was eventually engaged by the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria.
He studied at the famous Al Azar University, Cairo, Egypt.
Yesterday's religious function attracted people from all walks of life. Present were the Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Hon Tijani CEO Alhassan Tampuli, NPA, Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, Hon Collins Dauda.
Others include the former Defence Minister, Maj Gen Smith, Air Marshal Sampson Oje, former Chief of the Defence Staff, Lt Col Umaru Sanda, the immediate past Ghana Envoy to Egypt and many others.
The chief imam also charged Muslims to eschew envy but to pray to God to endow them with the goodness he has given others.
By A.R. Gomda
