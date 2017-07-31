TOP STORIES
BEing too careful is the same as making sure everything is perfect until the move, trust me you would fail in every step, if you don't take a risk.By: lawrence
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
Military storms galamsey areas in special enforcement operation [Photos]
President Nana Akufo-Addo has approved the deployment of military personnel to clamp down on illegal mining activities in some parts of the country under a special operation termed “operation vanguard.”
This will be another major step in the fight against the illegal activity that has devastated most of Ghana's land and water resources.
A deputy Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah revealed the plan in a tweet on Sunday.
He said, “at 09:00hours July 31, the fight against irresponsible mining goes a notch higher with the deployment of troops to enforce the law.”
Many have expressed the belief that the involvement of the military in stopping illegal mining popularly known as galamsey, will achieve more results.
The troop were deployed at 9am on Monday [July 31].
The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu, in an earlier interview, said that government intends to sustain its fight against illegal mining by using the military to ensure that the culprits do not return to the site when the reclamation program begins.
He said the government intends to use this approach for at least a year.
The deployment, according to the Ministry is to provide protection for both life and property, against illegal miners and their activities.
–
By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Headlines