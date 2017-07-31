TOP STORIES
"High expectations are the key to everything"By: Dennis ( USA)
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
EC Must Be Probed- Mac Manu
The 2016 Campaign Manager of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Peter Mac Manu, says he supports the call by two Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) for a probe into the alleged massive rot at the Electoral Commission (EC).
The Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG) and the Civic Forum Initiative (CFI) have all waded into the raging debate.
They have therefore called on the president to compel the EC Chairperson, Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Amankwa, to step aside to pave way for thorough investigations into allegations of corruption and abuse of public office at the commission.
Addressing the gathering at the Western Regional Delegates’ Conference of the NPP in Takoradi, the former Western Regional Chairman of NPP remarked that “I support the call by IDEG and CFI for probe into the current saga at the EC.”
According to Peter Mac Manu, elections play a major role in the country’s democracy and if nothing is done about the current brouhaha at the EC, it would adversely affect Ghana’s infant democracy.
“What is happening at the EC is very disgraceful and I think there should be full investigations into the matter to correct all the wrongs at the elections governing body,” he stressed.
Mac Manu indicated that Article 278 of the country’s constitution mandates the President to set up a Commission of Enquiry to look at the structure and operations of the EC.
“At the Commission, everyone who appears before it will swear an oath and by so doing the truth will come out,” he added.
On his part, the Acting General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, disclosed that the NPP would not depend on any external forces like the EC but take its destiny into its hands.
“Whether we are in government or opposition, we will make sure the party’s structures operate effectively,” he added.
He pointed out that the NPP foresaw current happenings at the EC and spoke about it, but some people did not listen to the party.
He cited an instance where Peter Mac Manu wrote several letters to the EC but the Chairperson refused to reply but later indicated that Mac Manu was not supposed to write those letters.
“We are pleading with the Commissioners to be cautious so as not to jeopardize our democracy,” he added.
The National Youth Organizer Sammy Awuku commended the NPP’s rank and file in the Western Region for their efforts in bringing the party to power.
He entreated government officials to give priority to NPP supporters whenever there are available opportunities in their institutions.
Mr Awuku noted that just as supporters of the erstwhile NDC administration benefited from such opportunities, it would not be out of place for NPP supporters to enjoy same since they are all Ghanaian citizens.
“Let me say that in 2010, NDC conveyed their supporters to South Africa [Fifa World Cup], we didn't complain, when they carried them to Equatorial Guinea and Brazil, we didn't complain because to us they're Ghanaians,” he stated.
He added that “when you give an NPP man job, you have given a Ghanaian a job.
The annual Regional Delegates Conference of the NPP held at the auditorium of the Takoradi Technical University brought together party members from all 26 constituencies, as well as MMDCEs, Ministers of State and regional executives, including Regional Chairman, Dickson Nketsiah and Regional Secretary, Charles Bissue.
From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News