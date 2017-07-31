TOP STORIES
PHILOSOPHERS MADE PREACHERS UNPOPULAR BECAUSE THEIR MESSAGES BECAME A "STUMBLING BLOCK" and "FOOLISHNESS".By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3700
|4.3743
|Euro
|5.1374
|5.1410
|Pound Sterling
|5.7339
|5.7400
|Swiss Franc
|4.5177
|4.5204
|Canadian Dollar
|3.5171
|3.5189
|S/African Rand
|0.3359
|0.3360
|Australian Dollar
|3.4942
|3.4997
EC In Disarray CJ Probes 3 Over Rot
The Sword of Damocles is hanging on the heads of the three top figures of the Electoral Commission (EC), as President Nana Akufo-Addo has referred two more petitions to the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, invoking the provisions of Article 146(3) of the Constitution.
President Akufo-Addo on Friday referred the petitions against the two deputy chairpersons of the EC, Georgina Opoku-Amankwa and Amadu Sulley, to Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo.
The two are said to be neck deep in the confusion that has rocked the EC following accusations and counter accusations between them on one hand and the Chairperson, Charlotte Osei.
A petition against Ms Osei demanding her impeachment had earlier been sent to the CJ by the president.
She had been accused of corruption, maladministration and gross incompetence by some staff of the EC.
According to the staff, the EC boss lacks the managerial skills needed to lead the commission.
Last week the president referred the petition against Charlotte Osei to the Chief Justice for study and recommendations.
2 Other Petitions
But the EC boss would not go down alone since she has also roped in her two deputies, compelling some concerned Ghanaians to send petitions to the president for their possible removal.
Confirming receipt of the latest petitions in a statement, Director of Communications at the Flagstaff House, Eugene Arhin, said, “The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Friday, 28th July, 2017, referred two petitions invoking the provisions of Article 146(3) of the Constitution, in respect of the office of the Deputy Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission, Ms. Georgina Opoku-Amankwa and Mr. Amadu Sulley, respectively, to the Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo.”
According to him, “The office of the President received the two petitions, both dated 25th July, 2017, from Emmanuel Korsi Senyo, who described himself as a 'Concerned Citizen of Ghana.' Pursuant to the terms of Article 146(3), President Akufo-Addo thus, referred both petitions to the Chief Justice for resolution in accordance with the provisions of Article 146(3).”
Issues
In the case of Charlotte Osei, the petitioners claimed she “single-handedly renegotiated a contract with a vendor without the involvement of the members of the commission, not even the deputies.”
They also said Mrs. Osei “has poor human relations not befitting of any leader in public space.”
The chairperson has since denied the allegations, describing them not only as bogus, but also went ahead to make counter allegations against Georgina Opoku-Amankwa, who is in charge of Corporate Services and Amadu Sulley in-charge of Operations.
Ms Osei has also accused them of being incompetent. This has led to stunning revelations by both feuding factions, with the two deputy commissioners also having to dispute their boss' claims.
They have gone ahead to make more shocking revelations.
By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News