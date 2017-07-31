TOP STORIES
Institutional Strengthening - A Mono-Dimensional Approach To Ghana's Underdevelopment
"Our Institutions have become so unprofessional,so ineffective. Today,they are not able to perform the way we want them to perform. The Police ,politicized,Civil Service,politicized,they're recruiting party people into the service therefore the kind of efficiency ,the kind of effectiveness,that characterized Public Service Institutions in the past is no longer there".
Those were the words of Political Science Lecturer and a senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Democratic Governance,(IDEG), Dr. Kwesi Jonah in qualifying the state of Ghana's State Institutions - Impotent.
Ghana was the first Country to have gained Independence in sub Saharan Africa in 1957 and as such ,development in the Country comparing to other African Countries must be unparalleled. But what's the reality? Many young Countries in Africa are outpacing us- even the 1994 genocide- Rwanda.
Many Organizations that are supposed to be agents for change,development and Industrialization have become white elephants -Inefficient and ineffective in all spheres of service delivery.
In July 2014, the National Service Scheme caused the State through its inefficiency a colossal sum of about GH 8 million as a result of payment to non-existent National Service Persons (popular referred to in Ghana as ghost names which was created by some of its Officials to siphon Public funds to enrich themselves) in more than 100 Districts in the Country. A case which is still before the Law courts for adjudication.
Some crimes wear political colors in Ghana which are rarely investigated and prosecuted to the later due to the fear of victimization of Police Chiefs by Political actors. It is in no doubt that a mono-dimensional way of solving this problem is to Institutionalize who raises to the rank of an IGP( Inspector -General of Police).
By this, I mean the appointing power and discretion shouldn't reside in the President.
There were cases where Officers of the Police Service were transferred arbitrarily on the orders of a "Big man" in a certain Political party which forms government.
Millions of Cedis are spent almost every year on Institutional reforms which aimed at improving the functionality of State Institutions.
These reforms, I believe fester across Africa because Institutional reforms are commonly adopted to signal the intent to reforms,not as efforts to actually change Institutions.
Successive governments in Ghana have fallen prey to this act which could end up making our Institutions efficient and resolute in the face of political pressure.
President Obama captured it well in a speech delivery in Accra- Ghana-Parliament to be precise when he said " Africa doesn't need strongmen,it needs strong Institutions". This means that we should strengthen our Institutions so that no matter who's in authority,our Institutions and Ghana at large will work efficiently .
We must know that Ghana's future is up to Ghanaians ad until we take pragmatic steps to address these Institutional deficiencies,we're going nowhere even with all the resources nature has endowed as with.
Let's give hope to the teeming young people brimming with talent and prospects so that history will be on our side as game changers in our generation.
